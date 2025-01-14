Say Goodbye To Stubborn Kitchen Residue With A Liquid You Cook With

Stainless steel appliances look sharp, but they can be a pain to keep smudge-, grease-, and splatter-free. Whether you like your kitchen looking like no one actually uses it (despite someone very much using it all the time) or you go for the once-weekly kitchen deep clean (restaurant-style), you likely wipe down your stainless steel with homemade cleaning mixtures or store-bought sprays. But there's a cooking liquid that will just as effectively buff away all the stains and splatter — and you probably have it in your pantry right now.

That product? Olive oil. It's a real hear-us-out (or rather, try-us-out) solution. But if you pour — or rather, squeeze — just a little bit on a soft dish towel or paper towel, then apply it to the stainless steel by moving your hand in short circles that overlap one another, you'll see all the evidence of people who live in your home and use your kitchen disappear. Your fridge (at least the outside, the inside is another story) and dishwasher will be positively gleaming, like showroom-with-all-the-lights-on-it shining. And it's not just for stainless steel appliances, either. If you have a stainless steel sink, it can make that look brand new, too.