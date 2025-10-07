Give Potato Chips A Happy Hour Makeover With Cocktail-Inspired Flavors

The 20-teens were a banner time for creative chip flavors — anyone remember the Lay's lineup that included coffee, wasabi, mango, and bacon? So, of course, a creative genius at Kettle Brand came up with Moscow Mule chips (which weren't half-bad). A few years later, Aldi offered a similar flavor and upped the ante with Bloody Mary chips. As food fads rarely last long, cocktail flavors no longer seem to be in vogue among chip manufacturers. Still, with a little creativity, you can always DIY your own.

For a Moscow Mule-flavored chip, you'll start with plain chips (or even homemade potato chips) and toss them with a mixture of sugar, powdered ginger, and lime zest. If you omit the ginger, add salt, and use orange zest in place of lime, you could make a margarita-inspired chip. Swapping the dried mint for ginger will give you a mojito-flavored chip. A few drops of rum extract can be added to the mix, although not too much, or the chips will become soggy.

Another approach, which works better for Bloody Mary or dirty martini flavors, is to essentially turn plain chips into cocktail-themed potato chip nachos by baking them with toppings. For the former, top the chips with sun-dried tomatoes, lemon zest, celery salt, black pepper, and cayenne. For the latter, use blue cheese crumbles and chopped green olives.