Toss Bean Salad In This Creamy Dressing For A Sweet And Tangy Flavor

Bean salad was not a dish I grew up eating, in fact, the only times I caught a glimpse of it was when my family would go out to eat at a place that had salad bars (like Wendy's). The vat of bean salad seemed to sit lonely and untouched near the sunflower seeds and salad dressings. It wasn't until I married my husband that I gave it a second thought, because he told me he liked it. It turns out, there are dozens of ways to make bean salad (often referred to as "three bean salad"). They typically involve several types of canned beans, plus various mix-ins, and a sweet and tangy dressing that usually resembles some sort of vinaigrette. As it turns out, honey mustard dressing is absolutely perfect for mixing into bean salad.

As you can imagine, bean salad has a very creamy texture due to the abundance of cooked beans in it. Popular types are kidney, garbanzo, and cannellini beans, but many recipes use green beans as well. The potentially pasty texture is rounded out by the inclusion of some type of crunchy veggie, such as chopped bell pepper, onion, and celery. But I think it's the sharp tang of an acidic and sweet dressing that makes the salad so pleasant; it cuts through any unpleasant heaviness with ease. With honey mustard dressing (which has an amazingly long history), you have the combination of tangy Dijon mustard, plus an acid like lemon juice or vinegar, and the sweetness of honey all bound together with fruity olive oil.