The Nostalgic Restaurant Chain Whose Logo Changed For The Worse

People have been ridiculing Cracker Barrel for its disastrously botched logo swap, but it's not the first restaurant chain to draw the ire of longtime regulars after a poorly conceived redesign. (For the record, Cracker Barrel ditched its new logo after fierce customer backlash.) While one could argue that there are plenty of vintage restaurant logos that deserve a comeback, customers generally come around to accepting change. Yet, when Ruby Tuesday gave its iconic emblem a facelift, it alienated fans of the restaurant at the worst possible time.

The original logo oozed charisma, featuring an extended, flashy tail on the "R" and a flamboyantly stylized "S" as the centerpiece of the design. It conveyed the message that the restaurant was a fun place to grab cheap eats and drinks. Yet, much like Cracker Barrel's branding misstep, the chain polished it up by changing the font, creating a cleaner, more uniform layout in 2006. Ruby Tuesday's new logo was sleek, but all of its charm and personality were gone — and customers weren't happy.

The event could have been chalked up to a minor bump in the road, had the chain not already been dealing with declining sales. Meant to attract new customers to a revamped restaurant featuring a classier environment, the rebrand instead served as an amplification of the failures the company was experiencing at the time.