The International Grocery Store Where You Can Find Food From Over 50 Countries

A well-stocked international market is great to have in your community. Large grocery store chains are usually dependable for staples, and many even have impressive international aisles of their own, but when a market is focused on hard-to-find ingredients, it's a wonderland of goodies. Saraga International Grocery is one such place. Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company has grown to include six locations with three in and around the capital city and three more in Columbus, Ohio.

The chain was recently voted the sixth-best international grocery store in the U.S. by USA Today. Overall, Saraga offers more than 10,000 different items from 50-plus countries. The store features aisles of ingredients from every continent. Some of the more unique finds among this treasure trove of a store include pearl sugar for Belgian liege waffles, Vietnamese iced coffee sachets, crunchy Korean pears, an unbelievably large seafood selection, Halal meats, bulk bags of ground spices, and floor-to-ceiling stacked boxes of ramen.

The first Saraga location was opened by two Korean brothers in the '90s, in part to help immigrants transition to their new lives in America. You will still hear several different languages spoken by shoppers throughout the store. In a way, Saraga is a destination for building community; there are several food stalls where people will meet for a bite before or after their shopping. One Indianapolis location hosts an international food festival which draws in residents with global food offerings, vendors, and exhibits.