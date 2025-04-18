What's Halal Meat And What Makes It Different From Other Meat?

Halal slaughter follows strict steps, and each one has to be followed to a T. The animal has to be alive and healthy, for starters, and it should be treated calmly before anything happens. That means there shouldn't be any rough handling, no electric shocks, and no seeing other animals get slaughtered. The person doing the job must be Muslim, and they say "Bismillah" (which means "In the name of God") right before they perform the act. That phrase makes the act as spiritual as it is physical.

The knife used has to be razor sharp, and the cut must be quick. It goes straight across the throat to sever the carotid arteries, jugular veins, and windpipe all at once. This makes the death fast and helps the blood drain fully from the body, which is important because leftover blood is not considered halal.

Stunning — where the animal is temporarily knocked unconscious — may be used in some places, but only if it doesn't kill the animal. Some halal certifying bodies allow this, while others don't. What matters is that the animal doesn't suffer and that the rules are followed closely. There are also questions as to whether the current method of slaughter is humane for halal meat. Regardless, the primary task is to show respect for the animal from beginning to end, as opposed to being rushed or careless; the entire process should reflect care, cleanliness, and intention.

Then there's a whole conversation about what other types of meats can be considered as halal, with vegan meat entering the chat. It's interesting to note that new conversations are arising surrounding whether vegan meat can also be considered halal since there's no animal involved. Even lab-grown meat can possibly be considered halal, depending on the circumstances, but that's a different discussion for another day.