This Lunch Meat Is The Key To A Cheap And Easy 'Carbonara' Pasta

Pasta carbonara is a bit of a deceptive dish, in a couple of different ways. The ingredient list is minimal, and it really doesn't take long to make, which might make people think it's easy to pull off. But, in reality, producing the creamy, silky texture that carbonara is known for takes precise timing and a lot of practice quickly tossing hot pasta in raw eggs and cheese. In addition, it's not necessarily a budget-friendly recipe if you opt to use traditional ingredients. In my experience, guanciale is a meat that can be difficult to find, and the cheeses — Pecorino Romano and real-deal Parmigiano Reggiano – are pretty expensive. The good news is that you certainly can make a version of carbonara that is both easier on your wallet and very delicious. For starters, replace the guanciale with ham lunch meat.

Guanciale is pork jowl, or pork cheek, so by using ham, you're still staying in the pork family. It's best to use cubed ham, so try to find a thickly cut ham slice and dice it into small cubes. You can fry it up in a skillet the same way you'd treat guanciale to obtain a little smoky char on the outside of the meat, which will add to the final flavor of the dish. Pancetta is also often used as a substitution for guanciale in pasta carbonara, but ham luncheon meat is the most budget-friendly option that will still give you wonderful flavor and a meaty chew.

One downside to using cubed ham is that you will lose the rendered fat that comes from guanciale, and this is often used in carbonara to help make the sauce. So, when using ham, you may have to add some olive oil or butter to make up for that.