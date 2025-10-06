We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken noodle soup is a time-honored cure for what ails you , but it's not always known as the most exciting of dishes. This may not matter if you have a bad cold and can't taste anything, but if you're trying to wake up your taste buds, you'll probably want to add some seasonings. Even the most mediocre of store-bought soups can be spiced up with Asian-style seasonings, while lemon juice also helps brighten things up . One seasoning you may not have tried, however, is a Croatian import called Vegeta. (No relation to the Dragon Ball baddie.)

Vegeta, which was invented in a Coration food lab in 1959, comes in powdered form, and its ingredients consist of sea salt, dehydrated carrots, parsnips, onions, potatoes, celery, tomatoes, and leeks, as well as a host of seasonings like paprika, parsley, sugar, lovage, black pepper, turmeric, garlic, and dill. It's a little high in sodium (about 660 milligrams per teaspoon), but then, this is likely to be true of most seasoning mixes that contain salt. And as King Lear could tell you, had he not expired in a fit of Shakespearean tragedy, soup without salt is not worth eating.

Of course, there's a lot more to Vegeta than salt alone. This seasoning helps to give chicken noodle soup a savory boost, while the herbs and vegetables add complexity. It's also plant-based and lacking in any artificial flavors, gluten, and preservatives, so it should be safe for most dietary needs.