The American Carbonara Mistake That Makes Chef Marc Murphy Mad

Some chefs love to take creative liberties with traditional recipes, even recipes like carbonara, which many will agree is perfect as it is. But, whether it's for sheer experimentation, to make them more simple to prepare, or because ingredients are hard to come by, recipe variations happen all the time. For example, guanciale isn't necessarily easy to find all over the United States. Because of this, many carbonara recipes will call for either pancetta (unsmoked cured pork belly) or bacon. Using bacon largely alters the flavor of the dish because it's smoked. But even Italian experts like Giada De Laurentiis sub the breakfast meat in their own versions of the dish. Others use Parmesan cheese instead of Pecorino Romano. If you go this route, it's worth using the real deal Parm.

If you make traditional carbonara correctly, the ingredients transform into a wonderfully creamy, silky sauce, but many chefs supplement with heavy cream or butter to enrich the dish. Whatever you do, keep your pasta water, as it is unbeatable as a sauce enhancer. Other non-traditional flavorings might include white wine, garlic, and lemon zest. Adding a green ingredient also seems to appeal to many people, whether it's for color, flavor, texture, or all three. Peas, chopped parsley, asparagus, and artichokes are all viable. Whether these substitutions are right or wrong is highly subjective. Even topping the pasta with raw egg yolk has a fan base despite Marc Murphy's thoughts on the matter. If you're pro-yolk, you might want to consider using pasteurized eggs to avoid potential foodborne illness.

Static Media owns and operates Mashed and The Takeout