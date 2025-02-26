How Do They Pasteurize Eggs Without Cooking Them?

Pasteurization is a process that is used to kill any potentially harmful bacteria that a food or beverage may be harboring. Products are exposed to heat in order to destroy these dangers. It's commonly associated with dairy products, canned meat (including the type of canned meat that you should avoid), juices, some alcohol, and eggs. With something like canned meat, pasteurization doesn't seem so unusual (as the food inside is already cooked), but with eggs, many people wonder why they don't cook while they are being heated. The answer to this is simple: Pasteurized eggs are placed in warm water that is carefully heated to a temperature that destroys viruses and bacteria (like salmonella), but is not high enough to cook the eggs themselves.

In the United States, egg companies are not required to pasteurize their eggs if they are kept in their shells. In fact, most eggs that you find in the grocery store are not pasteurized. However, any egg products that are out of their shells, like cartoned liquid egg whites, dried egg powders, and even eggnog, must be pasteurized before they can be sold.

Pasteurized eggs are typically sold alongside other eggs in grocery stores, and their package should indicate that they have been pasteurized. In addition, individual pasteurized eggs will be stamped with the letter "P" to set them apart from unpasteurized ones.