Avoid This Potential Hazard When Cleaning Your Microwave Filter
Whether you enjoy cleaning or you loathe it to your very core, it has to happen eventually. But, like many things, there's a correct way and an incorrect way to clean some appliances. Some cleaning methods can even be unsafe. Turns out the unsafe way to clean your microwave's grease filter is to do it with your microwave plugged in. The grease filter is usually a part of over-the-range microwaves and catches any debris from whatever you prepare on the stovetop, as well as grease particles in the air. This can lead to a hefty amount of grime building up. Before you pull the filter out to clean it or replace it, make sure to unplug your microwave first.
While microwaves don't make the list of appliances to unplug during a storm, any time you're performing maintenance on an electronic device or spraying liquids like cleaning solution, there's a risk for electric shock. Unplugging your microwave will make the whole process much safer for you and your household, as water damage to electrics can be a fire risk. Thankfully, depending on what you cook and how often you use the fan on your range, you don't usually need to include your microwave filter in your nightly kitchen shutdown cleaning routine.
How to clean a microwave filter
What you use your microwave for most determines how often you need to clean it, but just because the inside of the appliance is clean doesn't mean the filter is. If your microwave filter is a bit yellow or brown or has a funky, foul odor, it's likely time to scrub or replace it. There are two types of microwave filters. The first are charcoal filters, which can't be cleaned and need to be replaced. The second type is metal filters. These can be removed and cleaned before being put back in place. The filter should be easy to remove, but you should still unplug the appliance before you test this theory.
To clean the microwave filter, first shake it over a trash can to get rid of any large pieces of debris. This will make the next part a little less messy. Place the filter in a bowl with warm water and a tablespoon of your preferred dish soap, and let it sit for around 30 minutes while you catch up on your favorite show. Once the filter is done in its bath, give it a gentle scrub with a sponge or a soft-bristle brush before rinsing it thoroughly. If the filter was particularly dirty, you may need to repeat the scrub sequence a few times. Let the filter dry completely, and then put it back in its place, and plug your microwave back in again to use.