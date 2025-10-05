Avoid This Potential Hazard When Cleaning Your Microwave Filter

Whether you enjoy cleaning or you loathe it to your very core, it has to happen eventually. But, like many things, there's a correct way and an incorrect way to clean some appliances. Some cleaning methods can even be unsafe. Turns out the unsafe way to clean your microwave's grease filter is to do it with your microwave plugged in. The grease filter is usually a part of over-the-range microwaves and catches any debris from whatever you prepare on the stovetop, as well as grease particles in the air. This can lead to a hefty amount of grime building up. Before you pull the filter out to clean it or replace it, make sure to unplug your microwave first.

While microwaves don't make the list of appliances to unplug during a storm, any time you're performing maintenance on an electronic device or spraying liquids like cleaning solution, there's a risk for electric shock. Unplugging your microwave will make the whole process much safer for you and your household, as water damage to electrics can be a fire risk. Thankfully, depending on what you cook and how often you use the fan on your range, you don't usually need to include your microwave filter in your nightly kitchen shutdown cleaning routine.