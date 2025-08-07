The Most Important Kitchen Appliances To Unplug When A Storm Comes Your Way

For many, the sound of thunder and the view of lightning are a soothing experience. Bad weather can cause danger, though, and taking precautions will help keep your home and your loved ones safe so you can enjoy storm season with peace of mind. Prepare your house for an incoming storm by unplugging countertop kitchen appliances. Even the most popular kitchen appliance brand in America isn't going to withstand everything. These countertop appliances include coffee makers, stand mixers, slow cookers, blenders, toasters, toaster ovens, and the widely hyped air-fryer (don't worry, you'll be reunited once the storm subsides).

A power surge can fry your countertop appliances and can lead to fires and damage to your home's electrical system. Many large appliances like dishwashers and refrigerators have surge-protection built in, but not all of them, so it's important to check yours and know what you have. Around 40 million bolts of lightning are recorded in the U.S. each year, and they can cause power surges in several ways. The first is if they strike your home or power lines directly. The second is called inductive coupling and happens when lightning strikes nearby and creates a magnetic field that sends destructive energy to your home electrical system. Another way is through ground potential rise. This is when lightning strikes the ground, and that energy travels through wires, plumbing, and other means and enters your home.