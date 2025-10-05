The Classic American Sandwich Panera Bread Gets All Wrong, According To Reddit

Thanks to Panera Bread's iconic you-pick-two menu (one of the top fast food value menus), there's no need to choose between sandwiches and soups when dining at the fast casual spot. However, when selecting your sandwich, you may want to avoid Panera's version of a simple American classic: grilled cheese. Although grilled cheese is generally pretty easy to love — it's melty cheese and bread, after all — the sandwich chain's version leaves a whole lot to be desired, at least according to Reddit. In a thread titled "Worst Grilled Cheese on the Planet," various individuals mercilessly grilled Panera's grilled cheese (Sorry, we had to).

Many users pointed out that the simple sandwich is easy to prepare at home for much cheaper – considering that Panera's grilled cheese will typically set you back $8 to $9, depending on the location. Others complained that the sandwich isn't just overpriced, it's straight up bad. The item was roasted for being under-grilled and overly cheesy — or, as one individual eloquently described it, "A huge sloppy mound of processed cheese." On another thread, commenters complained that the cheese is liquidy (until it solidifies into a block of hardened American cheese) and is akin to melted plastic.