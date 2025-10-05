The Classic American Sandwich Panera Bread Gets All Wrong, According To Reddit
Thanks to Panera Bread's iconic you-pick-two menu (one of the top fast food value menus), there's no need to choose between sandwiches and soups when dining at the fast casual spot. However, when selecting your sandwich, you may want to avoid Panera's version of a simple American classic: grilled cheese. Although grilled cheese is generally pretty easy to love — it's melty cheese and bread, after all — the sandwich chain's version leaves a whole lot to be desired, at least according to Reddit. In a thread titled "Worst Grilled Cheese on the Planet," various individuals mercilessly grilled Panera's grilled cheese (Sorry, we had to).
Many users pointed out that the simple sandwich is easy to prepare at home for much cheaper – considering that Panera's grilled cheese will typically set you back $8 to $9, depending on the location. Others complained that the sandwich isn't just overpriced, it's straight up bad. The item was roasted for being under-grilled and overly cheesy — or, as one individual eloquently described it, "A huge sloppy mound of processed cheese." On another thread, commenters complained that the cheese is liquidy (until it solidifies into a block of hardened American cheese) and is akin to melted plastic.
Why is Panera's grilled cheese so controversial?
Panera's grilled cheese sandwich is described on its website as featuring "American cheese melted on our thick-sliced Classic White Miche." Although there's nothing wrong with ultra-gooey American cheese, you might expect a bit of variety — a little white cheddar or brie never hurt anybody — and maybe some fun toppings like bacon or zesty lemon (like a Giada De Laurentiis grilled cheese) when paying a premium for restaurant-quality grilled cheese. As for the overwhelming lack of grill on the bread, this is probably due to the fact that Panera's "grilled" cheese sandwiches are toasted in an oven at high heat, not grilled.
Despite its many haters, there's no denying that the ooey-gooey American cheese and white bread bomb that is Panera's grilled cheese has a certain nostalgic appeal. As one Reddit user put it, "It is literally the best grilled cheese I have ever tasted." Moral of the story: there's simply no accounting for taste, especially when it comes to sentimental sandwiches. However, if you're looking to get the best bang for your buck, opt for Panera's beloved seasonal black bean soup and make a gourmet grilled cheese at home (while avoiding these common grilled cheese mistakes, of course).