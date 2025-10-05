This Is America's Most Valuable Food Export

Agriculture is an integral part of the American economy that is responsible for 10% of the country's exports. In 2024, that percentage came out to $176 billion! While the market is made up of numerous products that include anything from animal feed to dairy, meat, and alcohol, there is one crop that currently rules the game: soybeans. Grains and feed as a whole make up the largest share of the market but if we look at single products, soybeans come out on top. According to the USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service, the legume brought in $24.5 billion last year, with 52.21 million metric tons exported.

Unsurprisingly, China is our biggest buyer, shelling out $12.64 billion for American-grown soybeans. In comparison, the European Union (the second-largest importer) bought only $2.45 billion worth of the crop. Soybeans are used in many traditional Chinese recipes, so the country can't meet its own demand for the product and has to turn to exporters like the U.S. and Brazil. Because the U.S. grows so much of this crop, soybeans aren't one of the foods that tariffs will likely affect the most. That said, the industry relies heavily on exporting a large share of its soybeans to China and if the country decides to turn to other suppliers, American farmers might face lower profits.

As for soybean's competitors, corn and beef come in as the country's second and third largest food exports. The products hold 7.9% and 5.9% share of the market, earning $13.92 billion and $10.45 billion, respectively.