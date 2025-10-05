Why You Should Try Hanging Your Next Bunch Of Bananas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many people believe a perfectly ripe banana is one of the greatest fruit treats you can have. The problem is, catching a banana at its peak can be tricky since these yellow tropical treats ripen at warp speed. The culprit is ethylene gas, a plant hormone naturally produced by bananas and released from the fruit's stems when they are cut from trees. If bananas are placed upright on the counter or in a bowl, they are sitting in the midst of their own gases, causing rapid ripening. But if you hang bananas from their stems, air circulates better around the fruit, dispersing the ethylene gas. It's even better if you have air blowing toward the bananas by way of a fan or open window. Careful, though. You don't want bananas sitting in sunlight since heat can also cause them to ripen quickly.

It's also worth noting that pressure on banana skin can cause bruising and premature browning. Suspending bananas helps to prevent this and encourages even ripening. There are specially designed bowls meant to hold fruit and allow bananas to hang, like this two-tiered version from Auledio on Amazon. These are clever and useful, but you should be aware that certain fruits like stone fruits, apples, melons, pears, and tomatoes also emit a lot of ethylene gas and should be kept away from bananas if you want them to last as long as possible. Invest in a banana hook that is meant to hold bananas on their own, not with other fruits.