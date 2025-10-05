The Decadent 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge That'll Be Your New Favorite Dessert

You don't need a stove or traditional candy-making tools, for this recipe. All you need is that classic college-cooking standby — a microwave. Heat one jar of the best store-bought peanut butter in a microwave-safe bowl, stirring every 30 seconds or so until it's nice and melty. Then stir in a whole container of frosting until thoroughly mixed. Feel free to zap it again if you want to ensure everything comes together. Then, smooth it into a parchment-lined container, pop it in the fridge, and in an hour you'll have a sweet treat that any peanut butter fan is sure to love.

As to how long your homemade fudge will last, it really depends on how you store it. Keep it chilled, since it will get soft at room temperature. In an air-tight container in the fridge, it could last up to four weeks; in the freezer, it can stay tasty for up to six months. Of course, if you eat it all in one sitting, you won't have to worry about the expiration date.

If you're feeling particularly fancy, you can kick things up a notch, adding nuts to the top for a ritzier look and contrasting peanut punch. A sprinkle of sea salt brings out savory notes while heightening the sweetness of the treat. You can even pour a little melted chocolate on top to harden in the fridge, giving your fudge a fun, textural crunch. However you customize it, this peanut butter fudge is sure to be your new favorite dessert.