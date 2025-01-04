Here's How Long Your Homemade Fudge Will Last

Homemade fudge is a simple yet indulgent dessert, which can also be a thoughtful (and low budget) gift for family and friends. Some fudge recipes require as little as two ingredients and can even be made in the microwave. It's truly the definition of a beginner-friendly dessert with little effort and maximum reward. But like with most homemade treats, it will go bad after a while. Fudge contains a lot of sugar which helps preserve its shelf life, but how you store it also matters.

Fudge kept in an airtight container will last one to two weeks at room temperature, but keeping it in the fridge will extend that to two to three weeks. You can also freeze this dessert to enjoy it for up to three months. For room temp storage, make sure it's away from direct sunlight in a cool, dry environment. Keep in mind that recipes containing dairy (like this Velveeta fudge) should always be kept in the fridge. Storing this treat correctly is the best way to ensure that its signature smooth and creamy texture remains intact — because nobody likes hard or grainy fudge.