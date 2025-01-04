Here's How Long Your Homemade Fudge Will Last
Homemade fudge is a simple yet indulgent dessert, which can also be a thoughtful (and low budget) gift for family and friends. Some fudge recipes require as little as two ingredients and can even be made in the microwave. It's truly the definition of a beginner-friendly dessert with little effort and maximum reward. But like with most homemade treats, it will go bad after a while. Fudge contains a lot of sugar which helps preserve its shelf life, but how you store it also matters.
Fudge kept in an airtight container will last one to two weeks at room temperature, but keeping it in the fridge will extend that to two to three weeks. You can also freeze this dessert to enjoy it for up to three months. For room temp storage, make sure it's away from direct sunlight in a cool, dry environment. Keep in mind that recipes containing dairy (like this Velveeta fudge) should always be kept in the fridge. Storing this treat correctly is the best way to ensure that its signature smooth and creamy texture remains intact — because nobody likes hard or grainy fudge.
Signs your fudge has gone bad
If you've left your fudge past these time frames, there's a chance that it's not safe to eat anymore. Some visual indicators include mold, cracks, or color and texture changes. If your dessert looks softer or harder than before, this is an indicator that it might be off. Any large cracks in the fudge mean that it's dried out and likely expired. If your dessert looks slimy or soggy, it's also time to throw it out. Look out for a white layer on the fudge, as this is a sign of spoilage in the form of mold or crystalized sugar.
You can also use your sense of smell to determine if anything is off. Any sour or bad odors are a strong indicator that it's not safe to eat. In cases where the fudge smells and looks fine, you can taste a little bit. If it tastes like usual then you're good to go. But if it tastes different or off, it might be time for the bin. Remember to store this dessert properly and eat it fairly quickly (definitely not a problem for me) to avoid your fudge going bad!