Save Your Fridge From Smelliness With This Common Throwaway Ingredient

Opening the doors to a refrigerator can end either with a glorious bit of food or a crinkling of the nose after smelling a foul odor. Bravery can lead you to find whatever is conjuring up the offensive stink, but the odor may remain even after the culprit has been removed. You can fight back against these smells by drinking more tea. Or at least, reusing the tea bags as a deodorizer in the fridge after you've made a cup of tea for yourself. Tea is delicious, healthy, comforting, and made from leaves that happen to be very absorbent. This makes them ideal for absorbing any odors that reside in your fridge.

There's nothing too complex about using your tea bags for this. Simply grab one or two tea bags after you've steeped your tea, place them in an open-top container (a mug or bowl will work fine), and find a spot for them in your fridge. You can put them on a shelf or in the door. Once some time has passed, you'll open your fridge to the delightful scent of Sleepy Time tea or whatever variety you fancy. Of course, you'll need to replace the bags every few days to maintain the deodorizing effects. Even the best tea bags can't fend off the worst smell to come out of your kitchen, though. The tea bag method isn't a full replacement for regular refrigerator cleaning, but it'll definitely help during the in-between periods.