Why Should Always Drink Water Before Boarding A Plane

You should always be drinking water, period. However, adequately hydrating before boarding a plane is even more crucial because of how dehydrating flying can be. We often associate dehydration with intense sweating and lack of fluid replenishment or simply not drinking enough water throughout the day. Although you may not be physically active while flying, a different type of dehydration occurs due to the low humidity levels in the airline cabin. About 50% of the air circulating in the plane is drawn from the outside, and at high altitudes, the air is almost completely devoid of moisture. Dry air will attempt to draw moisture from anything it can, including the body, thus leading to the evaporation of moisture from our skin, mouths, and even the watery tear film layer in our eyes. The consistent moisture loss can cause dizziness, fatigue, and headaches and contribute to jet lag, among other ailments.

The Aerospace Medical Association suggests drinking 8 ounces of water for every hour in the air, which is about the size of the cup that water is sometimes served in while flying. It's a little up in the air (no pun intended) on whether it might be a good idea to avoid drinking water served on the plane or if you should stop believing the airline drink myth. But just to be on the safe side, consider bringing a large reusable water bottle or packing one in your carry-on. Once past security, take advantage of the water bottle filling stations located throughout most major airports.