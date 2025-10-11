Why Should Always Drink Water Before Boarding A Plane
You should always be drinking water, period. However, adequately hydrating before boarding a plane is even more crucial because of how dehydrating flying can be. We often associate dehydration with intense sweating and lack of fluid replenishment or simply not drinking enough water throughout the day. Although you may not be physically active while flying, a different type of dehydration occurs due to the low humidity levels in the airline cabin. About 50% of the air circulating in the plane is drawn from the outside, and at high altitudes, the air is almost completely devoid of moisture. Dry air will attempt to draw moisture from anything it can, including the body, thus leading to the evaporation of moisture from our skin, mouths, and even the watery tear film layer in our eyes. The consistent moisture loss can cause dizziness, fatigue, and headaches and contribute to jet lag, among other ailments.
The Aerospace Medical Association suggests drinking 8 ounces of water for every hour in the air, which is about the size of the cup that water is sometimes served in while flying. It's a little up in the air (no pun intended) on whether it might be a good idea to avoid drinking water served on the plane or if you should stop believing the airline drink myth. But just to be on the safe side, consider bringing a large reusable water bottle or packing one in your carry-on. Once past security, take advantage of the water bottle filling stations located throughout most major airports.
Avoid sky-high dehydration: electrolytes, smart snacks, and what to skip
For individuals on long-haul flights or those who struggle to drink water, staying hydrated is even more important. Luckily, there are several easy hacks to incorporate to dodge dehydration, before, during, and after a flight. Water is first and foremost your best friend; however, sometimes drinking it alone isn't enough for adequate hydration. This is where eating or drinking electrolyte-rich sources comes in. Electrolytes, primarily sodium, potassium, and magnesium, help the body replenish, absorb, and maintain proper fluid levels.
While sodium is an important electrolyte to replenish, especially when sweating, consuming too much around your flight can contribute to dehydration. Therefore, although tomato juice tastes so good on an airplane, you'll want to avoid it along with other salty snacks that airlines love to serve such as crackers, chips, and pretzels. Instead, opt for beverages like unsweetened coconut water, also known as nature's Gatorade, which is high in potassium and magnesium with appropriate sodium levels. Additionally, consider bringing along electrolyte-rich snacks such as bananas, avocado, guacamole, oranges, tomatoes, or pumpkin seeds. If you can tolerate dairy, Greek yogurt or milk can also provide hydrating potassium levels. While it may be tempting to have either an alcoholic beverage or a caffeinated one while waiting to board or during a flight, it's best to avoid these drinks because of their diuretic effect, which increases water loss throughout the body.