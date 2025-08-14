The Airplane Drink Myth You Have To Stop Believing

Airline travel may once have been glamorous, but that was a long, long time ago. Now it's often nothing but one long hassle, and that's even before you get on the plane. Once you're safely aboard, there are other hurdles to navigate, including the sometimes questionable in-flight meals – that is, if you get fed at all. If you're flying economy class, you might find that even the cheapest snacks and drinks aren't much of a bargain, and let's not even get into the legroom. One myth that isn't true, however, is that airline coffee isn't safe to drink. Barbi, a flight attendant with nearly 40 years in the business, explained why this isn't the case.

The water used to make the coffee, she told us, comes from tanks of potable water carried on board the plane. She noted that there are two separate reservoirs: one for the bathrooms and the other for drinking. Even if you're dubious about drinking plain water on board a plane, Barbi said, "The water used to make tea and coffee is boiled at nearly 195 degrees Fahrenheit on the airplane, which is enough to kill bacteria in most circumstances. Add to that the cleaning and maintaining of the water tanks, and yes, coffee and tea are safe to drink on an airplane. If it wasn't, we wouldn't be serving it for decades and across thousands of flights every day."