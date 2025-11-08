How To Keep Broccoli Fresh Longer With Just A Glass Of Water

Broccoli may be polarizing, but it's also undeniable that this vegetable has developed a loyal following through the years, especially among veggie lovers. In fact, between 2021 and 2022, Green Giant's annual survey named it America's favorite vegetable, ahead of other kitchen staples like corn and carrots. Although some may disagree, it's easy to see why this cruciferous green is loved by many. Aside from it being loaded with vitamins and minerals, it's also highly versatile. It's even found its way into countless recipes, from creamy broccoli cheddar soup to stir-fries, casseroles, and pasta dishes. In case you haven't tried it, roasted broccoli becomes irresistible when topped with miso butter.

However, there's a bit of a challenge when it comes to storing fresh broccoli. A common pet peeve among home cooks is that broccoli doesn't seem to stay fresh for long. Within just a few days, its florets start to wilt or yellow, even if you keep it in the fridge. Its crispness also fades quickly. Fortunately, there's one hack that can keep broccoli fresh for longer, and it only requires a glass of water. Start by cutting a portion of the broccoli's stem. Then, submerge it in a glass of cold water. Lastly, place the glass with the broccoli inside the fridge. This method will help extend the life of the veggie far longer than if you were to simply toss it into the crisper drawer.