How To Keep Broccoli Fresh Longer With Just A Glass Of Water
Broccoli may be polarizing, but it's also undeniable that this vegetable has developed a loyal following through the years, especially among veggie lovers. In fact, between 2021 and 2022, Green Giant's annual survey named it America's favorite vegetable, ahead of other kitchen staples like corn and carrots. Although some may disagree, it's easy to see why this cruciferous green is loved by many. Aside from it being loaded with vitamins and minerals, it's also highly versatile. It's even found its way into countless recipes, from creamy broccoli cheddar soup to stir-fries, casseroles, and pasta dishes. In case you haven't tried it, roasted broccoli becomes irresistible when topped with miso butter.
However, there's a bit of a challenge when it comes to storing fresh broccoli. A common pet peeve among home cooks is that broccoli doesn't seem to stay fresh for long. Within just a few days, its florets start to wilt or yellow, even if you keep it in the fridge. Its crispness also fades quickly. Fortunately, there's one hack that can keep broccoli fresh for longer, and it only requires a glass of water. Start by cutting a portion of the broccoli's stem. Then, submerge it in a glass of cold water. Lastly, place the glass with the broccoli inside the fridge. This method will help extend the life of the veggie far longer than if you were to simply toss it into the crisper drawer.
Why the glass of water hack works and other broccoli storage tricks to consider
Like many vegetables, broccoli continues to lose moisture once it's been harvested. Alongside this moisture loss, the leafy greens' texture and taste diminish fast if not stored properly. The glass-of-water hack prevents any of these from happening by rehydrating the broccoli and slowing down the wilting process. Putting it in the fridge subjects the veggie to conditions it needs to stay crisp. Like kale and lettuce, broccoli is a cool-weather vegetable, which means it thrives in lower temperatures. Using this hack will not only keep the florets firm, but it will also ensure that the broccoli's color stays vibrant for much longer, compared to simply storing it loosely in the fridge.
Aside from this hack, there are other storage techniques to keep broccoli fresh for days to weeks. Many would argue that the best way to store fresh broccoli is to keep it in a thin plastic bag, wrapping it loosely so it can breathe while staying protected inside the crisper drawer. Others use perforated plastic bags to allow proper air circulation. Experts have also warned against washing the veggies before storing them, as excess moisture can cause early spoilage. For longer preservation, it's best to blanch or steam the florets, cool them in an ice bath, and pat them dry before freezing. This locks in the nutrients, color, and flavor until you're ready to use them in your meals.