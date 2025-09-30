Think Twice Before Grilling With Aluminum Foil Again

While this is alarming, aluminum foil is only potentially concerning under certain conditions. Cooking on high heat of over 400 degrees Fahrenheit, such as with open flames, pushes foil to the point of possible toxicity. The heat causes microscopic flakes and cracks in the foil's surface, making it more likely to get into food. It can happen not just when grilling, but when frying or baking as well. Using tin foil when baking is a mistake for another reason — your goods may not heat evenly, besides possibly having a metallic taste. In these instances, you may want to go foil-free. However, short-term storage of low-acid food in tin foil appears to be fine. You can freeze or refrigerate tin foil without worry, since heat seems to be the big factor.

It's also worth noting that research on the effects of increased aluminum in the human body is still ongoing. While elevated aluminum levels have been found in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease, there are no conclusive studies as to whether the increase is from food, medication, or other genetic and environmental factors. While there is also an observed correlation between high aluminum intake and increased inflammatory bowel disease, definitive proof has not yet been found. A 2019 study by Food Science & Nutrition (via the National Library of Medicine) suggests that high aluminum levels could be more problematic for children and those with certain health conditions, but healthy adults may not be as much at risk. Levels of less than 2 milligrams for every 2.2 pounds a person weighs should not be harmful.