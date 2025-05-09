The Right Way To Use Cedar Planks For Grilling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've never tried grilling on cedar planks, it's time to make it part of your backyard barbeque toolkit. This cooking method brings woodsy smokiness to whatever you're cooking, and can also provide the visual appeal of serving it on a charred plank. Chef Nini Nguyen, a "Top Chef" alum and author of the Vietnamese cookbook "ĐẶC BIỆT," spoke to The Takeout about how to grill with cedar planks and "give your food a nice smoky flavor."

"Normally, seafood works best on cedar planks," Nguyen told us, in part because "seafood (like fish) loves to stick to a grill. Having the cedar in between the grill and the meat makes it so much easier to handle." Another reason? "Seafood also cooks so fast that it can't always get that smoky flavor from a grill," she explained. Seafood, being ideal for cedar plank grilling, lines up with its best-known use for cooking salmon. In fact, native people in the Pacific Northwest used this traditional method particularly for salmon, a fish crucial to those Indigenous cultures.

Cedar planks, like these from Wildwood Grilling, must be soaked for at least an hour, according to Nguyen. After that, she directed, "Light up the grill to medium heat, place the cedar plank directly on the grill over the flame, and let it char for a few minutes. Then flip it over and place the seafood on the charred side." She added, "It's best to grill it with the lid on so the seafood can cook through." Have a water spray bottle handy for dousing if flames flare on the planks.