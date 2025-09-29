Why You Should Be Careful When Pairing Miso With Vanilla In Your Baking

Miso is a terrific add-in to pastries because it provides a pleasingly salty and savory hit that keeps you coming back for more. However, if you're using it in your favorite sugar cookies or vanilla pound cake, you may want to consider just how much you're incorporating. We spoke to Trung Vu, chef-instructor of pastry and baking arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus, to see how we should approach miso when it comes to baking.

"Adding miso to vanilla-based baking recipes can enhance and elevate pastries, adding complex dimensions and flavors that are sweet, salty, nutty, and umami," Vu told The Takeout, though he did add in a word of caution. "It is possible that miso can overpower delicate flavors like vanilla, as it can be quite assertive. However, used in the right balance, the two ingredients can complement each other well," he shared.

Vu also advised that not all miso is necessarily appropriate for baking with vanilla. To make miso paste, grains like rice or barley are inoculated with a mold called koji and are then added to cooked soybeans. Exactly how the soybeans are cooked and the length of time they are left to ferment determines the flavor of the finished miso. As Vu explained, "White miso is fermented for a shorter time and with a higher proportion of koji, resulting in a sweeter and milder flavor, making it more suitable for use in pastry and desserts. The intensity of yellow and red misos makes them ideal for use in soups, stews, savory sauces, and marinades."