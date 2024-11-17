Soy Sauce Is The Secret Ingredient Your Bakes Need

We're blessed to live in an era in which it is widely agreed that desserts need a little salt. Or quite a bit, even. Dropping into a fancy bakery the other day, I picked up a croissant filled with sweet muscadine jam, lemon verbena, sunflower seeds — and feta cheese. It's common to find miso banana bread, halva with miso, or chili crisp spooned over ice cream. Americans of an earlier generation may have subsisted on desserts stuffed with cloying marshmallow fluff or syrupy canned orange slices, but today, we live in more balanced times: The best bakers realize how salt can enhance a dessert and are reaching for all sorts of ingredients to provide that savory touch.

The next frontier? Soy sauce. Like miso, soy sauce is another fermented product with an astonishing depth of umami flavor, potent enough that just a few drops can add an irresistible note to many sweet dishes. It can be drizzled over ice cream, added to caramel, or in your favorite baked goods, where it can replace the salt in a recipe (a good rule of thumb is to use about 2 teaspoons of soy sauce for every 1 teaspoon of salt called for). Soy sauce plays especially well with chocolate; when added to a batter, it'll give your cakes and brownies a rich, beguiling flavor, although your dessert guests probably won't be able to identify the source.