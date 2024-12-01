MSG Is The Secret Ingredient Your Desserts Have Been Missing
Sweet and salty ingredients make a powerful combination in many savory dishes but this flavor profile shouldn't be overlooked when making desserts. Much like a dash of salt can add the final touch to both ribeye steak and a chocolate chip cookie, the right amount of MSG can be a secret finisher for rich and indulgent desserts.
For decades, monosodium glutamate was considered a health risk, as various food myths (such as "Chinese restaurant syndrome," which blamed MSG for making some diners sick) persisted about the ingredient. In truth, MSG is just a simple chemical isolation of glutamate, a naturally occurring compound present in many everyday food items that are not associated with widespread gastrointestinal distress. Safe in both natural and powder forms MSG is no longer considered the big bad it once was and is enjoying a well-deserved culinary comeback. It is commonly used to season instant noodle packets and is a secret ingredient in some chip flavors.
Before you cook with MSG, remember that measurement is key. Applying MSG too liberally can make the flavor overpowering. It's a good idea to season conservatively if you're not sure how much to add and to taste as you go. Used wisely, however, MSG can make certain sweets truly sublime.
Why MSG is so good with certain desserts?
The delicious flavor associated with monosodium glutamate comes from the second half of its name, glutamic acid: an amino acid that humans taste as umami. Glutamate is naturally present in numerous ingredients like egg yolks, some nuts, and certain cheeses. When added to desserts made with foods that naturally contain glutamate, just a pinch more can provide the perfect flavor boost.
Sweets and desserts made with eggs can be kicked up a notch by adding MSG. Custards, ice creams, cookies, and more are all potential contenders for a pinch of this potent taste enhancer. MSG can shine either as part of the main flavor profile — such as in miso cookies — or be used as a subtle addition, like putting a dash of MSG seasoning in a batch of vanilla ice cream.
MSG can be a great addition to some nut-based desserts like walnut pie. Walnuts are naturally high in glutamate and toasting or heating them helps bring out the natural compounds in the nut oil. Green tea is also rich in glutamate, hence its popularity as a complex and umami-heavy dessert base.