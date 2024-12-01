Sweet and salty ingredients make a powerful combination in many savory dishes but this flavor profile shouldn't be overlooked when making desserts. Much like a dash of salt can add the final touch to both ribeye steak and a chocolate chip cookie, the right amount of MSG can be a secret finisher for rich and indulgent desserts.

For decades, monosodium glutamate was considered a health risk, as various food myths (such as "Chinese restaurant syndrome," which blamed MSG for making some diners sick) persisted about the ingredient. In truth, MSG is just a simple chemical isolation of glutamate, a naturally occurring compound present in many everyday food items that are not associated with widespread gastrointestinal distress. Safe in both natural and powder forms MSG is no longer considered the big bad it once was and is enjoying a well-deserved culinary comeback. It is commonly used to season instant noodle packets and is a secret ingredient in some chip flavors.

Before you cook with MSG, remember that measurement is key. Applying MSG too liberally can make the flavor overpowering. It's a good idea to season conservatively if you're not sure how much to add and to taste as you go. Used wisely, however, MSG can make certain sweets truly sublime.