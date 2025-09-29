The Dairy Hack That Prevents Ground Beef From Overcooking

When you want a freshly cooked meal that doesn't require a whole lot of effort, ground beef always comes to the rescue. Tacos, a flavorful ground beef stir fry, or a classic burger are just a few examples from a sea of options in which the meat can be easily incorporated as the star. Still, as versatile as the protein is, it does have the drawback of quickly drying out if you're not careful.

One of the most common mistakes people make when preparing ground beef is overcooking it, but there is a hack that can help prevent it from becoming a dehydrated disappointment. According to Rocco Carulli, the executive chef and owner of R HOUSE, adding a touch of heavy cream to the meat goes a long way toward preventing it from drying out when cooked. He said, "Heavy cream has both fat and milk proteins, which coat the beef and act almost like a buffer."

Essentially, the heavy cream prevents the protein from rapidly losing moisture as it cooks. And while you can apply this concept to almost any ground beef dish, it works particularly well when making burgers. "That layer of fat helps prevent the natural juices from escaping too quickly, and the dairy proteins tenderize a little bit by gently interacting with the meat's own proteins," Carulli said. "It's not unlike how buttermilk protects chicken when you fry it. The result is a burger that stays juicy even if you cook it a little longer than you intended."