The Key To Flavorful Ground Beef Stir-Fry Is This Umami-Packed Chinese Sauce

Chicken tends to be regarded as one of the most versatile proteins money can buy, but ground beef has to be a close second. From a french fry casserole to all those old-school ground beef dishes, it goes with just about anything. One of the reasons is that, on its own, it isn't exactly loaded with flavor. Yet, when you order a meaty stir-fry from your favorite Chinese food haunt, it's packed with a rich umami flavor that puts your taste buds in a sensational state of bliss. According to the executive chef of Hakkasan Miami at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Matt Chan, that's because Chinese restaurants often take humble ground beef to new heights by utilizing a not-so-secret ingredient: oyster sauce.

Although the name implies you might be creating surf and turf-style fare, oyster sauce isn't all that fishy tasting. It does contain shellfish in the form of oyster extractives (the result of cooking down oysters, water, and salt), as well as sugar, monosodium glutamate (MSG), thickening agents, and some coloring. "Oyster sauce brings a signature balance of savory, sweet, and umami flavors," Chan said. "When paired with ground beef, it enriches the natural meatiness while cutting through some of the fat, creating a more rounded and layered taste."

As a bonus to the extra umami element that oyster sauce lends to ground beef, it boosts its visual appeal too. "It also gives the dish a subtle sheen, which is an important part of Cantonese cooking — being appetizing both in flavor and appearance," Chan said.