The Tasty Way You Can Bake French Fries And Ground Beef Into A Dinner-Worthy Dish

You've officially hit the dinner making wall where you feel like your usual go-to meals are on repeat. You're standing in front of the fridge racking your brain, but you're just fresh out of ideas. Did you know that bag of frozen fries that's been camping out in the back of your freezer and that pack of ground beef in the fridge can do a whole lot more than run-of-the-mill burgers and fries?

When baked together (that's right), they turn into a hearty, comforting, and completely customizable casserole that's way more satisfying than it has any business being. It's a great meal idea you can turn to when you want something hot and filling that doesn't take a million steps. You can literally just layer it all up and let the oven do the work.

This dish can be cheesy, creamy, tangy, or spicy; whatever direction you're in the mood for. It sounds kind of weird when you think of using French fries in a hearty dish like this, but think of it like a dump cake. Build on the base of fries and ground beef with whatever extras you have on hand to make something happen that the family will enjoy. This meal leaves lots of room to experiment and still ends up delicious.