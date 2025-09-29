Give Old Kitchen Gloves A New Lease On Life By Using Them To Solve This Common Problem

Preparing and cooking meals sounds fun for the most part, until you have to open an airtight jar or tub. Whether it's a jar of pasta sauce or pickles — Grillo's pickles are famously hard to open, but worth the effort – you'll often brace yourself for twisting and turning, clenching your teeth, grunting, and putting your weight into the lid in hopes it finally budges. If it still doesn't open, you can try some classic hacks to open a stuck jar lid without breaking an arm, such as running the lid under hot water or tapping it with a butter knife. Mom's way was to run the side of the lid over a flame — a risky method, but it usually got the job done.

Interestingly, there's another trick many people may not be aware of, and it involves the use of kitchen gloves. Typically used for washing dishes or protecting hands from cleaning products, kitchen gloves are made of synthetic materials, like latex, nitrile, vinyl, rubber, and silicone, that can provide a solid grip against slippery surfaces. More often than not, once these gloves have worn thin or sprung a leak, our default response is to throw them away. However, we can also give them a new lease on life by using them to open jars. Just slip on an old glove when you need that extra grip to pop open a tight seal without straining your hands.