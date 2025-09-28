How Florida's Signature 1905 Salad Came To Be

There are many things one could say about the state of Florida, but "possessing a sense of restraint" is not necessarily among them. Alligators, plastic flamingos, everything about Miami — it's just a lot, all the time. So it may come as a surprise that one of the state's best-loved dishes is a sensible salad. Perhaps you haven't even heard of it before. But before you polish off your Cuban sandwich and your key lime pie (which is weirdly not Florida's state dessert), why not whet your appetite with a 1905 salad, which was invented in a Florida restaurant in the 1940s?

If you've never had it before, a 1905 salad is a tremendously flavorful salad made from a whole host of different ingredients. There's lettuce, of course, and tomatoes, but there are also olives, Swiss cheese, and cubed pieces of ham. It's all topped off by a delicious dressing made in part from garlic, vinegar, and olive oil, with a healthy dash of Worcestershire sauce. (Just make sure to avoid Heinz's.) It's not as heavy as, say, a Cobb salad, but there's still a whole lot going on — which is far from a bad thing when you're talking about something as tasty as this.