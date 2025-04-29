Why You May Want To Avoid Buying Heinz Worcestershire Sauce

You can pronounce it any way you like (although there is a correct way), but the fact remains: Worcestershire sauce is a wonderful, versatile condiment. Whether you're marinating your steak, adding a few dashes to a Bloody Mary, or using it as an umami booster for a stew or a gravy, this concoction, invented by a pair of English chemists named Lea & Perrins, has you covered. Lea & Perrins, of course, remains a great choice, but there are several other brands of Worcestershire sauce worth your time and money. Unfortunately for Heinz, their offering isn't one of them.

Which is rather ironic, because these days, Heinz actually owns Lea & Perrins. Maybe they figured owning the original Worcestershire sauce company meant they didn't have to try too hard with their own sauce, or maybe this really is the best they can do. But while Heinz is a ketchup stalwart, they don't seem to know their way around fermented fish sauce. (Yes, Worcestershire is fish sauce, and far from the only one.)