Don't Cook Multicolored Corn The Same Way As The Regular Stuff

Glass gem corn is quite a sight. With kernels shimmering in blues, purples, reds, and golds, it's easy to imagine it tastes as magical as it looks. You could toss it in a pot like you would sweet corn if you wanted to, but you'd be setting yourself up for disappointment. This is flint corn and not the tender, sweet variety sold at roadside stands or grocery stores. Its kernels are hard and starchy — built for storage, not for sinking your teeth into. Instead of soft bursts of sweetness, you'd be met with an unyielding crunch that's closer to hard uncooked popcorn kernels than buttery corn on the cob.

It's important to note that all glass gem corn is flint corn, but not all flint corn is glass gem. Flint is a broader category of corn that is characterized by hard, smooth kernels. Glass gem is a particular strain with a unique and alluring appearance. Flint corn is harvested only after the husks have dried to a papery brown and the kernels have hardened completely.

At that stage, the sugars have converted to starch, which is perfect for making cornmeal or popcorn (though it pops white and not in those beautiful colors). Treat it like a grain crop with decorative beauty and not a juicy vegetable side dish. Glass gem corn that has been ground down (using a grain mill or high-powered food processor) can be turned into hot water or regular cornbread, grits, a dredge for fried catfish, or Rhode Island johnnycakes. You can even nixtamalize the dried corn to transform it into masa harina, the base for homemade tortillas and tamales.