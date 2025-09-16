The Best Type Of Flour To Use For Homemade Tortillas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The foundation of a great tortilla starts long before it hits the comal. For corn tortillas, that means masa harina — not cornmeal, corn flour, or corn starch. "Masa harina gives tortillas that signature earthy corn flavor and soft-yet-toasty texture," says Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack, author of "Muy Bueno: FIESTAS: 100+ Delicious Mexican Recipes for Celebrating the Year," and creator of the Mexican food blog Muy Bueno. Made from nixtamalized corn — corn that has been treated with lime to unlock nutrients and flavor — masa harina is not only the best choice for corn tortillas. "It's the heart and soul of an authentic corn tortilla," Marquez-Sharpnack tells The Takeout.

She adds that the best tortillas require just three ingredients: masa harina, warm water, and a pinch of salt. To create the tortilla, mix the dough until soft, divide it into balls, flatten each one in a tortilla press, and cook them on a hot comal (a flat cast-iron griddle) or skillet for about 30 to 60 seconds on each side. Once you've mastered the basics, your fresh tortillas will be ready for everything from tacos to the Mexican breakfast staple chilaquiles. And if you end up with extras, even stale tortillas can still be turned into something great.