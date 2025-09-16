The Best Type Of Flour To Use For Homemade Tortillas
The foundation of a great tortilla starts long before it hits the comal. For corn tortillas, that means masa harina — not cornmeal, corn flour, or corn starch. "Masa harina gives tortillas that signature earthy corn flavor and soft-yet-toasty texture," says Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack, author of "Muy Bueno: FIESTAS: 100+ Delicious Mexican Recipes for Celebrating the Year," and creator of the Mexican food blog Muy Bueno. Made from nixtamalized corn — corn that has been treated with lime to unlock nutrients and flavor — masa harina is not only the best choice for corn tortillas. "It's the heart and soul of an authentic corn tortilla," Marquez-Sharpnack tells The Takeout.
She adds that the best tortillas require just three ingredients: masa harina, warm water, and a pinch of salt. To create the tortilla, mix the dough until soft, divide it into balls, flatten each one in a tortilla press, and cook them on a hot comal (a flat cast-iron griddle) or skillet for about 30 to 60 seconds on each side. Once you've mastered the basics, your fresh tortillas will be ready for everything from tacos to the Mexican breakfast staple chilaquiles. And if you end up with extras, even stale tortillas can still be turned into something great.
The pro tips that take homemade tortillas from good to great
Marquez-Sharpnack says the difference between decent tortillas and great ones often comes down to how you handle the dough. "Keep the dough covered with a damp cloth while you work to prevent it from drying out," she advises. "If the tortillas crack when you press them, your dough may need a little more water." That extra hydration helps the masa hold together and keeps the texture supple instead of crumbly.
She also suggests doing a few practice rounds of pressing and cooking before committing to a full batch. The test run lets you adjust for heat and thickness, so the tortillas puff just enough and stay soft after cooking. This attention to detail is why masa-based recipes have such staying power, especially in regional Mexican dishes worth seeking out. As The Takeout has explored in its guide to corn versus flour tortillas, their flavor and texture are inseparable from tradition. Honoring that process in your own kitchen means every tortilla tastes like it could have come straight off a street vendor's comal.