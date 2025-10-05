How To Properly Use The Boost Function On Your Induction Stove

To get the best results from your induction stove's boost function, you'll need the right cookware. Induction cooktops only work with pans that have a flat, magnetic base, such as stainless steel or cast iron. Make sure the bottom of your pot or pan is completely in contact with the cooking surface; otherwise, you risk uneven heating. Using pans that are too small for the burner can also reduce the efficiency of the boost setting and even cause the stove to shut it off.

It's also worth noting that the boost function pulls extra energy from other burners. If you're running multiple cooking zones, you may not be able to use boost mode at full power, or it may only run for a very short time. Plan your cooking accordingly so as to not cause any problems; for instance, you could use boost mode to bring water to a boil while prepping ingredients for other dishes. Much like how creating a perfect BBQ charcuterie board requires timing and balance, knowing when to use boost mode can make your entire meal preparation smoother.

Finally, avoid using delicate oils or ingredients that burn easily when in boost mode. The extreme temperatures can cause issues similar to overheating oils during frying, resulting in off flavors and smoke.