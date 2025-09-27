If Your Vintage Silverware Has This Marking On It, It Might Be Worth Some Money

Savvy thrifters are always on the hunt for old Pyrex cookware and vintage cast-iron skillet sets, but sometimes hidden treasures are closer to home than you might think. The term "silverware" isn't just a name for fancy flatware. Many pieces were historically made with an abundant amount of the precious metal, and if you happen to be combing through your silverware drawer and notice a ".925" mark stamped on a spoon, you might just own something worth some serious coin.

A .925 mark on silverware indicates it is composed of sterling silver. Pure silver is too pliable to make practical flatware, so smiths who wanted the shiny, sparkling metal to be featured in their dining accessories mixed the precious metal with other elements to strengthen their creations. ".925" translates to 92.5% pure silver, with the other 7.5% of the piece being comprised of a more robust element, like copper.

Silverware bearing the .925 mark isn't the only indication that you may own something valuable. Occasionally, sterling silver is stamped with a "S925" or simply "SS." If you see something stamped on your silverware but can't quite make it out because of damage or age, put a magnet to the piece. If it sticks, it's unfortunately not authentic because sterling silver isn't magnetic. However, if the magnet doesn't attract it, you may be in the market to check out local precious metal dealers to see if you can turn some vintage silverware into a nice chunk of change.