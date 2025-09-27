If Your Vintage Silverware Has This Marking On It, It Might Be Worth Some Money
Savvy thrifters are always on the hunt for old Pyrex cookware and vintage cast-iron skillet sets, but sometimes hidden treasures are closer to home than you might think. The term "silverware" isn't just a name for fancy flatware. Many pieces were historically made with an abundant amount of the precious metal, and if you happen to be combing through your silverware drawer and notice a ".925" mark stamped on a spoon, you might just own something worth some serious coin.
A .925 mark on silverware indicates it is composed of sterling silver. Pure silver is too pliable to make practical flatware, so smiths who wanted the shiny, sparkling metal to be featured in their dining accessories mixed the precious metal with other elements to strengthen their creations. ".925" translates to 92.5% pure silver, with the other 7.5% of the piece being comprised of a more robust element, like copper.
Silverware bearing the .925 mark isn't the only indication that you may own something valuable. Occasionally, sterling silver is stamped with a "S925" or simply "SS." If you see something stamped on your silverware but can't quite make it out because of damage or age, put a magnet to the piece. If it sticks, it's unfortunately not authentic because sterling silver isn't magnetic. However, if the magnet doesn't attract it, you may be in the market to check out local precious metal dealers to see if you can turn some vintage silverware into a nice chunk of change.
How much could vintage silverware be worth?
The price of precious metals is constantly in flux, but as of this writing, pure silver carries a value of just under $40 per Troy Ounce (a unit of measurement used specifically for weighing precious metals). Sterling silver, as you might imagine, isn't priced as high because it's not pure, but it's close. However, because precious metal dealers are often seeking to melt down whatever crosses their path, you won't fetch as high a price as you could selling it to an antique dealer. Whatever you do, don't go to a pawn shop with your Gam Gam's vintage silverware; they will offer pennies on the dollar compared to the actual value.
Although sterling silver itself is prized, some characteristics can make your vintage silverware even more valuable. Generally, the older it is, the more it's worth, and a trustworthy trader of antique heirlooms will be able to identify its age. There are also certain companies that manufactured sterling silver flatware which are more sought after than others. If you see any marks indicating your set was made by Gorham, Georg Jenson, or Tiffany & Co., you could be holding something special.
Still, if that flatware holds some sentimental memories of gobbling up those casserole dishes your grandma used to make, hold on to it. If it's accumulated tarnish over time, brighten it up using specifically designed cleaners as harsh solutions can damage sterling silver.