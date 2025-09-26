Gordon Ramsay Told Us The Genius Burger Hack He's Been Using Since 2004

Michelin Star chef Gordon Ramsay has gifted the world with many cooking hacks over the years. These range from how to get the most meat out of a lobster to how to save time when skimming fat. In an exclusive interview with The Takeout, he let slip a rather buttery hack, this one concerning how to make the perfect burger.

Many of his restaurants, strewn across the globe, offer specialty burgers with unique blends of toppings and well-seasoned meat. "I mastered my craft with burgers when we opened our first burger store at Planet Hollywood in Vegas back in 2012," he said when discussing his inspiration for his famous Inferno Burger. "The Inferno, for me, was all about the sort of ultimate quick indulgence. From the chutney, to the tomato, to the cheese."

He also specifically took a moment to acknowledge a favorite technique he started using for his burgers decades ago. Namely, butter basting. Ramsay confessed that he bastes the patties with Devonshire butter right at the end, in a sort of nostalgic nod to his past. Speaking fondly of how he uses this technique with the Inferno Burger, he stated that "this burger for me takes me back to the beginning of my journey in the U.S. in 2004. And so it's got all the elements of an absolute hit."