Gordon Ramsay Told Us The Genius Burger Hack He's Been Using Since 2004
Michelin Star chef Gordon Ramsay has gifted the world with many cooking hacks over the years. These range from how to get the most meat out of a lobster to how to save time when skimming fat. In an exclusive interview with The Takeout, he let slip a rather buttery hack, this one concerning how to make the perfect burger.
Many of his restaurants, strewn across the globe, offer specialty burgers with unique blends of toppings and well-seasoned meat. "I mastered my craft with burgers when we opened our first burger store at Planet Hollywood in Vegas back in 2012," he said when discussing his inspiration for his famous Inferno Burger. "The Inferno, for me, was all about the sort of ultimate quick indulgence. From the chutney, to the tomato, to the cheese."
He also specifically took a moment to acknowledge a favorite technique he started using for his burgers decades ago. Namely, butter basting. Ramsay confessed that he bastes the patties with Devonshire butter right at the end, in a sort of nostalgic nod to his past. Speaking fondly of how he uses this technique with the Inferno Burger, he stated that "this burger for me takes me back to the beginning of my journey in the U.S. in 2004. And so it's got all the elements of an absolute hit."
What makes Ramsay's burger hack so valuable
Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to sharing his burger wisdom. He's praised In-N-Out as one of the best fast food burger places found in the United States, and has talked about how best to caramelize a smashburger. Large amounts of butter have also featured prominently in his famous scrambled egg recipe, as well as when sauteeing vegetables or caramelizing onions. So, it's no great surprise that the two would come together for this savory recommendation.
Devonshire butter, in particular, is a special ingredient for Ramsay. Hailing from Devon in the southwest of England, it is an incredibly rich and creamy butter that has a high amount of butterfat. The fat and fresh cream base is flavorful and silky, making it a perfect addition to juicy burgers.
To baste burgers with butter, just put a pat into the pan near the end of cooking. Once everything is melted, brush or spoon the butter over the top of the burger to finish it. Once the butter starts to caramelize, take it off the heat and serve it up with your preferred toppings and sauces. Ramsay suggests making mixed butters if you want to elevate your craft, with sriracha or red wine, for example. The butter is rather pricy, but it brings out the best flavors in the meat and keeps everything moist. So if you're looking to make Gordon Ramsay's perfect burger, make sure you have a bit of Devonshire butter at the ready.