Gordon Ramsay's Hack For Skimming Fat Is A Real Time Saver

Sometimes, when you're cooking a hearty meal, like a braised stew or roasted meat, a layer of grease floats to the surface of your dish. This can give your food an oily texture and can make your feast even more calorific. You may leave the fat in the pan because it seems like too much work to carefully scrape it all off with a spoon. However, a neat trick from celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, will make removing fat seem like a breeze.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Ramsay removes the surface fat from a slow-roasted pork belly dish so that he can re-use the drippings. What came next shocked me. Using a piece of white bread, Ramsay runs the slice slowly back and forth over the top layer of sauce, soaking up the fat as he goes. The best part is that afterward, he suggests frying the bread in a skillet. Can you imagine how tasty that would be alongside pork belly?

This fat-skimming trick can be used on any dish — from turkey gravy to a rich beef stock. Although many people argue that fat is flavor, lifting off excess oil will allow the other ingredients to shine, rather than giving you a mouthful of grease.