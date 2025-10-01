Do Brown Eggs Really Make Better Hard-Boiled Eggs?

When you imagine an egg — just a normal egg — you're probably imagining an oval shape with a white shell. Heck, if you go to your local paint store, you'll likely find a shade of white called eggshell. But eggs actually come in a decently wide range of colors, including brown, light blue, light pink, and even a muted green. The exact color depends on the breed of the chicken (Orpingtons will lay light brown eggs, while leghorns will lay white eggs), but you'd be forgiven for wondering if the differences extend beyond appearance. Do brown eggs taste better, especially if they're hard-boiled eggs? We asked Sarah Beth Tanner, the "eggfluencer" for Pete & Gerry's, and the answer is not really.

"The true difference in egg flavor comes from the way that hen is raised and cared for, regardless of the color of egg she may lay," Tanner explains. Hens that are free range and raised on wide-open pastures with freedom to forage for bugs and greens will produce quality eggs. Tanner said these eggs are "much more flavorful with creamy, golden yolks."

In contrast, eggs produced by caged or cage-free facilities will taste different, as the hens are confined to small spaces or have no access to the outdoors, even if they're not in a cage. "When buying eggs, I recommend that instead of focusing simply on what shell color they have, look for keywords that indicate ethical production standards, like pasture-raised and free-range!" Tanner advised.