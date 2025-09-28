13 Foods That Could Disappear Because Of Climate Change

You stumble into the kitchen, desperate for a morning jolt of joe, only to find the coffee beans are gone. Your backup plan is a banana or maybe a slice of avocado toast. Nope, the ingredients for those are missing, too. And that chocolate you keep hidden for emergencies, stashed way up on the top shelf the kids can't reach? It's out of your reach, too (literally). It sounds like a foodie nightmare, but it could very easily become a reality. This is just one possible future if climate change keeps wrecking the delicate systems upon which our favorite foods depend.

We already know the planet is heating up, but it is not just about polar bears or rising sea levels. It is about what ends up on your plate. Plenty of the foods we consume on a daily basis require very specific conditions to grow. They are picky eaters, weather divas, and timing freaks. Throw in extreme heat waves, unpredictable rain, or disappearing winters, and suddenly your pantry will start to look a lot emptier.

Researchers and news outlets have been sounding the alarm for some time, each adding to the list of endangered eats (and drinks). In other words, climate change is not just altering the planet. It is coming for your brunch menu, your dessert tray, and even your favorite healthy snacks. Here are 13 foods scientists say could disappear — or at least get a whole lot scarcer (and pricier).