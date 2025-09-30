Soy Sauce Vs Table Salt: Which Is The More Nutritious Choice?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Salt is magic — just a pinch can transform a bland dish into something brilliant. But too much salt can cause a host of health issues like high blood pressure, headaches, and kidney disease — and most of us are eating way, way too much. The average American consumes over 3,300 milligrams of sodium per day, far more than the 1,500 milligrams recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA). Just one teaspoon of pure table salt contains roughly 2,400 milligrams, so are there more nutritious ways to get your sodium fix other than salt? Say, soy sauce?

The Takeout asked chef Maricel Gentile, author of Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook and founder of Maricel's Kitchen. "Neither is nutritious in the sense of adding vitamins," she said, "but soy sauce, when used in small amounts, gives you more flavor impact with less actual sodium than an equal amount of salt."

One tablespoon of the salty sauce contains roughly 902 milligrams of sodium — a lot less than salt, but still over 50% of your daily recommended dose by the AHA. "For someone watching sodium, it can be a flavorful swap, though moderation is key either way," Gentile said.