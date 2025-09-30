The Best Time To Dine At Texas Roadhouse To Beat The Crowds

Even though weekdays in the mid-afternoon are generally the best option, there are a few exceptions worth keeping in mind. Many Texas Roadhouse locations offer promotions, such as "Wild West Wednesday," which bring in larger mid-week crowds thanks to discounted steak dinners. If your local spot participates, you may want to steer clear on those nights or plan to arrive earlier than the dinner rush. On the flip side, Sundays right when the doors open — usually around 11:00 a.m. — can be surprisingly calm. For early risers who want a hearty lunch, that's another good opportunity to dine without the pressure of a packed house.

If the only time your schedule allows are Friday and Saturday evenings, your best bet is to join the waitlist before you even leave the house. The app shows you current wait times and gives you a spot in line so you don't have to spend as much time standing around. Another small but useful tip is to go earlier than whenever you think is early enough. At some locations, walking in at 5:00 p.m. can be the difference between being seated right away and waiting an hour. It's not just about the day of the week, but also about being proactive with your timing. If you plan carefully, whether it's slipping in during the lull between lunch and dinner or knowing which specials draw a bigger crowd, you can enjoy the Texas Roadhouse experience without the stress. You can get some of that delicious, iconic bread and a steak that tastes even better since you don't have to wait forever to get it.