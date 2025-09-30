The Best Time To Dine At Texas Roadhouse To Beat The Crowds
Texas Roadhouse is one of those restaurants where the line of hungry diners can wrap around the building on a Friday night. Between the irresistible rolls (more specifically, the honey butter), hand-cut steaks, and family-friendly atmosphere, it's not really a secret that this place is popular. But popularity often comes with long wait times. If you're not careful, you could find yourself staring at the buzzer in your hand longer than you'd like.
Thankfully, a bit of strategizing and a little bit of timing can mean the difference between breezing right to a booth and waiting nearly an hour just to get your name on the list. The main component is knowing when to go, which days of the week are quieter, and how to use the restaurant's tools to your advantage to enjoy all the flavors of Texas Roadhouse without the hassle of endless crowds. When you realize that you can avoid a headache by going in the afternoons on weekdays, you may never go back to just popping up for dinner. It's like the ultimate Texas Roadhouse hack.
Weekday mid-afternoons are your best bet
According to a lot of diners' experiences, the best time to enjoy Texas Roadhouse without too much of a wait is on weekdays — especially Tuesday through Thursday — during the afternoons. Some people say you still run into crowds unless you go at night, but that seems to depend more so on the time of year. For example, some posit that people generally eat earlier in the day during winter. During that season, you may want to adjust this schedule a bit. Additionally, restaurants typically see the heaviest traffic during Friday and Saturday dinner hours, and even Sundays can get packed once church services let out. But, if you aim for that quiet window between lunch and dinner, somewhere around 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., you should find the dining room far less chaotic. Arriving at about 3:00 p.m. is often perfect because the lunch crowd is long gone, and the early dinner crowd hasn't yet arrived.
This timing works particularly well if you take advantage of the chain's Early Dine specials, which are usually offered Monday through Thursday between 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. You get more bang for your buck through discounted entrees, a quieter dining room, and quicker service since the staff isn't swamped with back-to-back tables. If you're someone who hates waiting in line or juggling restless kids in a crowded lobby, that mid-afternoon weekday visit is the way to go. For extra peace of mind, Texas Roadhouse lets you join the waitlist ahead of time online or through the app. Even if the restaurant does start to fill, you can still shave down your wait significantly.
Smart timing and special days to watch out for
Even though weekdays in the mid-afternoon are generally the best option, there are a few exceptions worth keeping in mind. Many Texas Roadhouse locations offer promotions, such as "Wild West Wednesday," which bring in larger mid-week crowds thanks to discounted steak dinners. If your local spot participates, you may want to steer clear on those nights or plan to arrive earlier than the dinner rush. On the flip side, Sundays right when the doors open — usually around 11:00 a.m. — can be surprisingly calm. For early risers who want a hearty lunch, that's another good opportunity to dine without the pressure of a packed house.
If the only time your schedule allows are Friday and Saturday evenings, your best bet is to join the waitlist before you even leave the house. The app shows you current wait times and gives you a spot in line so you don't have to spend as much time standing around. Another small but useful tip is to go earlier than whenever you think is early enough. At some locations, walking in at 5:00 p.m. can be the difference between being seated right away and waiting an hour. It's not just about the day of the week, but also about being proactive with your timing. If you plan carefully, whether it's slipping in during the lull between lunch and dinner or knowing which specials draw a bigger crowd, you can enjoy the Texas Roadhouse experience without the stress. You can get some of that delicious, iconic bread and a steak that tastes even better since you don't have to wait forever to get it.