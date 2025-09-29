Duff Goldman's First Job Was At This Popular Fast Food Chain

The Food Network world was first introduced to Duff Goldman (who loves Häagen-Dazs coffee ice cream) through the show "Ace of Cakes," which featured the talented pastry chef at his Baltimore-based bakery. Since then Goldman has become a fixture on the network, hosting and starring in several shows, many of which are centered on desserts. While Goldman began working in the food industry at the age of 14, he didn't begin his journey working with cakes. After a short stint building sandwiches at a bagel bakery, Goldman was hired at McDonald's. "McDonald's was an absolutely fantastic first job," he told Adam Mendler on the "Thirty Minute Mentors" podcast. He added, "I think taking pleasure in good work, when you do something well, it feels good. It feels good to be good at something."

The Hyannis, Massachusetts location Goldman worked at would have periods of very heavy business, mostly from people who would disembark the nearby ferries to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. He recalled getting very good at making Big Macs. In his prime, Goldman claimed he could expertly build a dozen of the sandwiches in under a minute. But to the young associate, the job wasn't just about numbers; his satisfaction came with the knowledge that he could create those Big Macs well, with the perfect amount of pickles, onions, and sauce (which you can get a copycat version of at Walmart) on perfectly-toasted buns. In fact, Goldman said he felt the same amount of satisfaction building good burgers at McDonald's as he does creating a $20,000 wedding cake. The job taught him that committing to excellence is vital for success in any role.