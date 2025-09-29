Duff Goldman's First Job Was At This Popular Fast Food Chain
The Food Network world was first introduced to Duff Goldman (who loves Häagen-Dazs coffee ice cream) through the show "Ace of Cakes," which featured the talented pastry chef at his Baltimore-based bakery. Since then Goldman has become a fixture on the network, hosting and starring in several shows, many of which are centered on desserts. While Goldman began working in the food industry at the age of 14, he didn't begin his journey working with cakes. After a short stint building sandwiches at a bagel bakery, Goldman was hired at McDonald's. "McDonald's was an absolutely fantastic first job," he told Adam Mendler on the "Thirty Minute Mentors" podcast. He added, "I think taking pleasure in good work, when you do something well, it feels good. It feels good to be good at something."
The Hyannis, Massachusetts location Goldman worked at would have periods of very heavy business, mostly from people who would disembark the nearby ferries to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. He recalled getting very good at making Big Macs. In his prime, Goldman claimed he could expertly build a dozen of the sandwiches in under a minute. But to the young associate, the job wasn't just about numbers; his satisfaction came with the knowledge that he could create those Big Macs well, with the perfect amount of pickles, onions, and sauce (which you can get a copycat version of at Walmart) on perfectly-toasted buns. In fact, Goldman said he felt the same amount of satisfaction building good burgers at McDonald's as he does creating a $20,000 wedding cake. The job taught him that committing to excellence is vital for success in any role.
McDonald's has employed several famous faces
Duff Goldman isn't the only celebrity who used to work at McDonald's. The company's list of alumni nearly rivals that of an Ivy League university with politicians, business tycoons, singers, actors, athletes, and even astronauts having worked there in the past. And, like Goldman, several of them look back at their time working for the chain as valuable and endearing.
Superstar P!nk shared that working at the McDonald's drive through and having to speak into a microphone made her feel powerful (via Women's Health). "Hamilton" playwright Lin Manuel-Miranda wrote a song inspired by his time working the cash register and delivering food for the fast food giant. Jeff Bezos said he learned a lot from his Saturday morning shifts at McDonald's cracking 300 eggs for the restaurant's morning menu. He specifically learned about staying focused and valuing good training. Pharrell Williams was hired and fired from Micky D's three times, but later participated in the launch and success of the now famous jingle "I'm Lovin' It" for the company. Actress Andie MacDowell fondly looks back at her time working at McDonald's, mentioning the positive environment and solid teamwork she had with her co-workers. And Katya Echazarreta, the first Mexican-American woman to go to space, worked there to help support her family before eventually becoming a NASA Engineer.
With such a remarkable alumni roster, McDonald's has proven to be more than an iconic fast food chain but a surprising training ground for future trailblazers. So the next time you visit a McDonald's, remember: you just might be ordering your fries from the world's next superstar, astronaut, or Food Network host.