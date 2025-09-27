Don't Make Meatloaf Your Main Course — Turn It Into An Irresistible Appetizer Instead

Meatloaf is often underappreciated and overlooked as a dinner option, but this humble Great Depression-era American staple has so much to offer if folks are willing to flex their culinary creativity — and not just as a main course. The Takeout spoke with the culinary director at Pre Brands, Jennifer Borchardt, about how to make meatloaf more enticing, and she suggested turning the dish into an eye-catching appetizer.

"One way to transform meatloaf into an elegant appetizer is a meatball pinwheel," she said. Not only does this method of upgrading the dish increase the visual appeal tenfold, but it also grants you the opportunity to enhance the flavor with unexpected ingredients. "To do this, make the mix as you normally would and then roll it out into a long, thin rectangle," Borchardt instructed. "Top with a filling of your choice. My suggestion is diced sun-dried tomatoes, thinly sliced smoked mozzarella, and finely chopped fresh basil, but pears and brie, fig and gorgonzola, and Swiss, mushroom, and caramelized onions all work too."

It takes a bit more prep work than a plain meatloaf does, but once it is filled with goodies and rolled up tightly, the rest of the process isn't anything out of the ordinary. Pop it in the oven, and use a meat thermometer to check for doneness. "Once cool, slice into thin rounds the size of a cracker. This recipe serves and holds great at room temperature," Borchardt shared.