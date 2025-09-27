Don't Make Meatloaf Your Main Course — Turn It Into An Irresistible Appetizer Instead
Meatloaf is often underappreciated and overlooked as a dinner option, but this humble Great Depression-era American staple has so much to offer if folks are willing to flex their culinary creativity — and not just as a main course. The Takeout spoke with the culinary director at Pre Brands, Jennifer Borchardt, about how to make meatloaf more enticing, and she suggested turning the dish into an eye-catching appetizer.
"One way to transform meatloaf into an elegant appetizer is a meatball pinwheel," she said. Not only does this method of upgrading the dish increase the visual appeal tenfold, but it also grants you the opportunity to enhance the flavor with unexpected ingredients. "To do this, make the mix as you normally would and then roll it out into a long, thin rectangle," Borchardt instructed. "Top with a filling of your choice. My suggestion is diced sun-dried tomatoes, thinly sliced smoked mozzarella, and finely chopped fresh basil, but pears and brie, fig and gorgonzola, and Swiss, mushroom, and caramelized onions all work too."
It takes a bit more prep work than a plain meatloaf does, but once it is filled with goodies and rolled up tightly, the rest of the process isn't anything out of the ordinary. Pop it in the oven, and use a meat thermometer to check for doneness. "Once cool, slice into thin rounds the size of a cracker. This recipe serves and holds great at room temperature," Borchardt shared.
More ways to serve meatloaf as an appetizer
There are several ingredients you can add to meatloaf to improve the texture and flavor (like adding pork to make it more savory), but to really create that wow factor, you have to think outside the box. Jennifer Borchardt's pinwheel concept does exactly that, and it wasn't the only suggestion she had for turning the dish into a starter course.
"Another fun idea for a meatloaf appetizer is to make meatloaf 'cupcakes' or 'muffins,'" Borchardt said. "Simply make your meatloaf recipe and divide the meat into a traditional muffin tin for baking." Then comes the fun part: decorating your handiwork. "To keep it traditional, a 'frosting'-like dollop of stiff mashed potatoes with a drizzle of gravy and chive 'sprinkles' creates a perfect meat and potatoes cupcake," she said.
An even easier way to turn the fare into an appetizer is to make it bite-sized. "You make your meatloaf mixture and roll it into 1 ½ inch round balls and bake them in the oven for even cooking," Borchardt explained. The beauty of taking this route is that you have a plethora of options for how to complement the protein. "Meatloaf bites are different from meatballs in that they're usually unaccompanied by sauce, so you'll want to think through flavor profiles of what to include in the mixture," Borchardt said, adding, "Meatloaf holds up well to various cuisines — for example, an Asian take could feature hoisin sauce and diced water chestnuts in the mix, while feta and roasted red pepper can deliver a Mediterranean feel."