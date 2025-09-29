Why Bobby Flay's Barbecues Are Never Potluck-Style

While it's one thing to not host potlucks at his home, the namesake of Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay" rarely gets the chance to eat his friends' dishes whatsoever. This revelation comes to the surprise of many, including Flay himself, who came to terms with the phenomenon during his "Tonight Show" appearance. When he was asked if he attended a lot of summer barbecues in his free time, he admitted, "Actually, I don't. I do not get invited. People don't want to cook for me, so I have to invite all my friends over to my house."

Ultimately, despite Bobby Flay insisting that the people around him shouldn't feel stressed about cooking for him, Jimmy Fallon pointed out how intimidating cooking — and especially grilling — can be those less talented than Flay. Plus, considering Flay has more than a few TV series and cookbooks dedicated solely to grilling and barbecuing, it's not surprising that people would rather enjoy one of Flay's artfully-crafted dishes. In fact, Fallon proved this point quite well when he said he would gladly cook burgers for Flay — as long as the celebrity chef provided guidance along the way. "I would probably ask you for a little help," Fallon admitted, "I wouldn't let you stay away from the grill."