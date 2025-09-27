The Pantry Staple That Needs To Start Making Its Way Into Your Omelets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From eggs Benedict laden with rich hollandaise sauce to fluffy pancakes, folks have plenty of choices regarding what to have for breakfast or brunch. Yet, you can't go wrong with a classic, and it doesn't get more classic than a satisfying omelet. The primary factor that separates omelets from the rest of the breakfast family is that they can be tailor-made to your liking with various add-ins. The Takeout spoke with Maricel Gentile, the author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook" and chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, about ideal fillings for this quintessential breakfast icon. Interestingly enough, she recommended adding a pantry staple typically seen at the dinner table.

"Rice makes the omelet more filling, with a soft, chewy bite," Gentile said. "It gives it that comforting 'fried rice-meets-egg' texture. The grains soak up the egg and seasonings, turning a plain omelet into a heartier meal." Given that many folks have trouble nailing exactly how much rice to boil per person, adding it to an omelet is a convenient way to use up the inevitable leftovers.

Still, Gentile indicated that taking rice straight from the fridge and tossing it into the dish isn't the best strategy. "I recommend quickly frying the rice first with a touch of oil, then folding it into the beaten eggs before cooking," she said. "This way, the rice is warm, lightly seasoned, and blends better with the eggs."