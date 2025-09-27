The Pantry Staple That Needs To Start Making Its Way Into Your Omelets
From eggs Benedict laden with rich hollandaise sauce to fluffy pancakes, folks have plenty of choices regarding what to have for breakfast or brunch. Yet, you can't go wrong with a classic, and it doesn't get more classic than a satisfying omelet. The primary factor that separates omelets from the rest of the breakfast family is that they can be tailor-made to your liking with various add-ins. The Takeout spoke with Maricel Gentile, the author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook" and chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen, about ideal fillings for this quintessential breakfast icon. Interestingly enough, she recommended adding a pantry staple typically seen at the dinner table.
"Rice makes the omelet more filling, with a soft, chewy bite," Gentile said. "It gives it that comforting 'fried rice-meets-egg' texture. The grains soak up the egg and seasonings, turning a plain omelet into a heartier meal." Given that many folks have trouble nailing exactly how much rice to boil per person, adding it to an omelet is a convenient way to use up the inevitable leftovers.
Still, Gentile indicated that taking rice straight from the fridge and tossing it into the dish isn't the best strategy. "I recommend quickly frying the rice first with a touch of oil, then folding it into the beaten eggs before cooking," she said. "This way, the rice is warm, lightly seasoned, and blends better with the eggs."
Upgrade rice omelets with Asian ingredients
One could simply give rice a quick fry and call it a day, but there is still room for improvement in the flavor department. Maricel Gentile suggested utilizing ingredients that are essential in a plethora of Asian recipes. "You can saute the rice with garlic, scallions, or even a splash of soy sauce before adding it to the omelet," she said. "This brings extra layers of flavor, almost like seasoning the rice on its own before it meets the egg." While you might have to keep an eye on how salty it makes the dish, the rich umami flavor and subtle sweetness of the soy sauce is just what you need to take an omelet to the next level.
Gentile had some additional recommendations that incorporate more niche ingredients, like sesame oil or kimchi, bringing with them some intriguing Asian flair. "For Filipino flavor, longganisa or tocino would make it feel like a true breakfast treat," she shared. Of course, many ingredients folks typically put into omelets aren't unique to any specific region's cuisine, and Gentile indicated some of those would bring harmony to the dish as a whole, saying, "Vegetables like bell peppers or mushrooms also balance the richness with freshness."