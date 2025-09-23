How To Choose The Best Tofu For Frying

Tofu is widely misunderstood by those that don't eat it regularly. Many people think it's nothing but a substitute for meat that's only useful for vegetarians or vegans. Even worse, there's a misconception that it's a bland ingredient. The sooner we realize how wrong we are about tofu, the sooner we can enjoy its amazing versatility and deliciousness. If you're wondering where to start, try frying your tofu. Chinese American chef Shirley Chung, a BravoTV's Top Chef, spoke to The Takeout about the best tofu frying techniques.

According to Chung, every type of tofu can be fried except silken, since this variety is too soft and moist. "Extra-firm tofu, which has the least water contained in it, is the easiest to fry," she told The Takeout, later adding, "It's also less likely to break when you fry it. You can fry it without a batter or dredge, and it will still become crispy."

To fry extra-firm tofu, Chung advised cutting it into pieces and blanching them in boiling salted water. It's a chef-approved tip that makes tofu taste like it came from a restaurant. This step helps achieve a perfect texture, as it actually draws away moisture, making the tofu firmer and chewier. The salt also flavors the tofu from the inside out. Just pat the pieces dry so the water doesn't cause oil splatters. After that, "Don't salt it, as salting will make it more wet at this point," Chung instructed. "Then quickly fry the tofu in very hot oil, 380 degrees Fahrenheit minimum, so the fried tofu is crispy outside and still creamy inside. If the frying oil temperature is too low, the tofu will become dehydrated and too spongy and hard."