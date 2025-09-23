How To Choose The Best Tofu For Frying
Tofu is widely misunderstood by those that don't eat it regularly. Many people think it's nothing but a substitute for meat that's only useful for vegetarians or vegans. Even worse, there's a misconception that it's a bland ingredient. The sooner we realize how wrong we are about tofu, the sooner we can enjoy its amazing versatility and deliciousness. If you're wondering where to start, try frying your tofu. Chinese American chef Shirley Chung, a BravoTV's Top Chef, spoke to The Takeout about the best tofu frying techniques.
According to Chung, every type of tofu can be fried except silken, since this variety is too soft and moist. "Extra-firm tofu, which has the least water contained in it, is the easiest to fry," she told The Takeout, later adding, "It's also less likely to break when you fry it. You can fry it without a batter or dredge, and it will still become crispy."
To fry extra-firm tofu, Chung advised cutting it into pieces and blanching them in boiling salted water. It's a chef-approved tip that makes tofu taste like it came from a restaurant. This step helps achieve a perfect texture, as it actually draws away moisture, making the tofu firmer and chewier. The salt also flavors the tofu from the inside out. Just pat the pieces dry so the water doesn't cause oil splatters. After that, "Don't salt it, as salting will make it more wet at this point," Chung instructed. "Then quickly fry the tofu in very hot oil, 380 degrees Fahrenheit minimum, so the fried tofu is crispy outside and still creamy inside. If the frying oil temperature is too low, the tofu will become dehydrated and too spongy and hard."
How to fry other types of tofu
If you're up for the challenge, you can also fry other types of tofu — but save the silken varieties for fiery soondubu jjigae. "To fry soft tofu, you will need to have a dry dredge. This will soak up the extra liquid from the tofu and form a crunchy crust after frying," chef Shirley Chung said. In particular, she recommended combining potato starch and cornstarch for the dredge. Using starches like these when frying is also what makes Korean fried chicken so crunchy. "This fried soft tofu will be crispy outside and soft and custard-ish inside. It is good to toss it with a seasoning salt or a glaze," she shared.
Skipping that final seasoning or saucing step is one of the most common mistakes people make with tofu, but it might also be the easiest one to fix. "It will become a little spongy after frying and is great to braise in a sauce, so it will absorb the sauce into it," Chung explained. After tasting fried, saucy tofu, you'll realize how delicious this ingredient is when cooked right.