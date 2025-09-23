Never Settle For This Brand's Canned Pumpkin (Even Though It's The Cheapest)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With autumn right around the corner, folks are turning their attention from lemonade and barbecue fare to pumpkin spice lattes and baked goods featuring the flavors of fall. It's a time when canned pumpkin becomes a pantry staple for when folks get the itch to make a tasty seasonal treat. But beware, savvy shoppers, not all brands are equal in terms of quality. According to a taste tester for The Takeout and an abundance of online reviews, one brand of canned pumpkin stands out for all the wrong reasons.

There are a few mistakes that can make pumpkin pie instantly gross, and apparently, one of them is using Great Value brand canned pumpkin as the base of the confection. The Takeout ranked canned pumpkin brands, and the most unfavorable rating went to none other than Walmart's Great Value product. Don't be fooled by the low price tag ($1.16 for me and $1.27 for the taste tester). What seems like a screaming deal on cheap canned pumpkin is actually a bitter, gritty, unappealing waste of money in our contributor's opinion.

Of course, it's never a good idea to make purchasing decisions based on only one person's impression. Well, it's not just our contributor who has an objectionable attitude towards the Great Value brand canned pumpkin. Plenty of other folks have shared their experiences about the product online, and while they certainly aren't all bad, some paint a picture you would rather unsee.