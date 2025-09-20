President Jimmy Carter's Favorite Pie Was A Creamy Classic Made Specially By His Wife

Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2002 and 39th president of the United States, James Earl Carter — better known as Jimmy Carter — lived a rare life, to say the least. However, just like the rest of us, even former presidents have favorite restaurants or dishes they just can't get enough of. Carter's happened to be his wife, Rosalynn Carter's, famous peanut butter pie. Long before he was a head of state or even involved in politics, Carter was a peanut farmer in Georgia — the affinity for peanut butter comes as no surprise.

The well-loved recipe is simple enough. It has a creamy peanut butter custard filling that easily comes together in a single saucepan, whipped meringue, and a crumble-like topping made with creamy peanut butter and powdered sugar. All the pie requires is a rather quick 10-minute bake to lightly brown the meringue, which is all you need the oven for if you opt for a store-bought pie crust. The pie is served chilled.

The recipe enjoyed by the former president became popularized when it was published in the Fort Worth Star in 1977, but peanut butter pie was already a popular dessert for many during the 1960s and 1970s. The quick prep and bake time of this pie make it easy to whip up in the evening and let it chill overnight. One could even enjoy a slice of peanut butter pie in the morning, as the dessert pairs perfectly with a cup of coffee.