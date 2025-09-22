Think Twice Before Sending Your Kids To Grab Free Samples At Costco

The biggest Costco draw may be the prices, but another perk is the free samples for members. The mini sample cups or toothpick-skewered bites can be just as tempting to kids as adults. Little ones may jump at the chance to try to snag one, leaving their parents' sides as they do so. Moms and dads may also send their children to get samples while they're busy perusing the aisles. But kids will have to walk away from sample stations empty-handed unless they have a parent with them.

Costco's no-samples-without-parents rule isn't new. People have written online about being questioned about their age or even asked for ID when they tried to get a sample by themselves if they were under 18 or looked young enough to be. However, Costco now appears to be serious about enforcing it. One thing that isn't at issue is drinking age; since Costco only gives out free alcohol samples in some international locations, but not in the U.S.

The main concern regarding the samples is children's potential allergies, which could risk both their safety and Costco's legal liability. It also ensures that parents know what their kids are eating. Some think the rule is also about preventing kids from just grabbing at the samples, which even some adults do — maybe when the food is still cooking, too.